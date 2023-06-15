Editorial: Protect democracy for the sake of our youth

Cape Town - The youth unemployment rate, which now stands at an alarming 63.9% for those aged 15 to 24, should be enough reason for young people to go out and vote in their numbers for a party or an individual that will form a caring government they can hold accountable.

By not taking part in next year’s elections, the very same people that have presided over the challenges and to a large extent worsened the situation, will stand a good chance of being re-elected. The country’s youth can no longer afford to leave the problems they are confronted with to politicians who are only interested in appointing their cronies in positions of power. That more than 700 000 graduates had in February applied for the R350 social distress relief grant since the start of 2023 should give all of us a clear picture that this is not sustainable and something has to give.

The country’s youth make up most of the voting population and carry the aspirations of this country. That is why it is disheartening when one comes across comments such as “I am not interested in politics”. It is this lack of interest that has seen the current administration displaying a nonchalant attitude in tackling the worst unemployment rate in the history of this country.

The social problems that confront the youth largely require political will and us citizens coming together to prioritise efforts to address them. We have seen enough of the government's incapability in responding to the needs of the youth. A case in point are the figures that over 80% of the country’s Grade 4 learners in public schools cannot read for meaning. If that does not give us as citizens sleepless nights, then nothing ever will.