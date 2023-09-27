Editorial: Remembering the brave Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela has joined the likes of Hugh Masekela, Koyo Bala, Ray Phiri, Xolani Gwala, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley and many other famous people who have succumbed to cancer. To give an idea of how tough the battle against cancer can be, renowned Irish horse trainer Jessica Harrington is on record as saying, “I thought I had died”, and “it’s a big fright”.

Mandela, author, activist and Madiba’s granddaughter, had bravely spoken about her death on various interviews and social media platforms in her final years on this planet. In one video, Mandela said: “there is a lot of pain. I mean, every day is different, so the form of treatment is different in the sense that in this regard they are doing a lot of trying to improve my quality of life and in reducing pain.“ She also showed her humorous side, asking her followers what she should do with her frozen eggs and going on a dating app to find “a rich man” to take care of her.

She has been sharing her journey with each change in her health at a time when her life was hanging by a thread. Just last week, Mandela said she was keeping the faith despite suffering another setback in her battle with cancer. Like her resilient ancestors, Madiba as well as grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, she put up a fierce battle against the dreaded disease.