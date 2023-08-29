Editorial: SA must build on Summit, get itself in order

South Africa’s influential role at the recent BRICS Summit in Joburg should never be undermined and to maintain that level of influence in a bloc that now contains 11 developing nations, the country has to get its house in order and deal with the issues that prevent equality, job creation and attempts to eradicate poverty.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had an excellent team, including Naledi Pandor, Minister of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, who was assisted by the country’s BRICS Sherpa, Ambassador Anil Sooklal, whose work heading up to the summit included foreign minister and Sherpa meetings. The success of the summit was highlighted by the expansion outcomes and there has been all-round praise for the substantive outcomes, as adopted by the heads of state in the Johannesburg II Declaration. The summit has also been praised for the successful outcomes of the BRICS Africa and BRICS Plus developments and the way some 60 countries, including heads of state and the secretary-general of the UN, António Guterres, were received – the largest gathering of Global South leaders.

The addition of two African countries to the grouping will also strengthen the continent’s influence. Ethiopia has a world-class airline and an enterprising rail project while Egypt is building a futuristic city near Cairo – both countries have been described as “on the move”. South Africa has for too long been riddled with cronyism, mismanagement and corruption that erodes taxpayers’ money meant for infrastructure development.

These inefficiencies have in part led to a rise in unemployment, especially among the youth. Global superpowers like Russia, India, Brazil and China are making strides in eliminating poverty, unemployment and inequality and this will be the challenge for all BRICS partners. Indian President Narendra Modi has personally taken the initiative to give the AU full membership of the G20, while China’s President Xi Jinping has overseen a Memorandum of Co-operation signed with eight Chinese companies focusing on enhancing South Africa’s energy security through infrastructure.