Editorial: SA’s promise hanging by a thread

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa once again tried his hardest during his seventh State of the Nation address to rekindle hope in us long-suffering South Africans. He also invoked the much overused and misused aphorism that we are a resilient lot.

Whether or not, or to what degree he succeeded we can’t say. Ramaphosa was correct in stating that hope had sustained us through those dark days of apartheid and that we have proven ourselves to be strong, resilient people over the years. Indeed, we need to stay strong and resolute during these trying times.

But our economy and nation, still nursing the deep scars of apartheid, need much more than hope. And reliance on our being tough people has to have a limit. The president told us that he saw hope despite the despair we felt. But did he manage to take enough of the citizenry along with him to that land of hope? Hope is a vital ingredient in life and in business.

But much more will be required to first rebuild our economy and then ratchet up its growth rate to the levels required to absorb the growing battalions of the unemployed, the impoverished and the undernourished. Ramaphosa touched on a crucial ingredient without which we can never hope to achieve significant and sustainable growth. That is, of course, the vital and basic requirement of a reliable and sustainable electricity supply.

South Africa urgently and desperately needs a comprehensive social compact to join all social partners in a national programme of rebuilding and growing our economy. The sad truth, however, is that Ramaphosa failed to deliver on that score. Without this compact we can only do things in small, wavering measures. We cannot come together to act in unison around the key areas of energy, transport and logistics, employment creation and skills development, investment and localisation, social protection, crime and corruption.