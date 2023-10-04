Editorial: Shivambu saga a real test for the EFF

In 2018, EFF number two Floyd Shivambu denied receiving R10 million from VBS Mutual Bank.
Shivambu said he had no dealings with the bank and described any attempt to link the red berets to the saga as cheap politicking.
At the time, he was reacting to the report that of the nearly R2 billion siphoned from the financial institution, his brother, Brian, allegedly received about R16m. Of this, it was claimed that R10m went to the MP and party’s chief whip.
And now, Shivambu will have nine days of his salary docked because he failed to disclose to Parliament three payments he received from a company linked with VBS, according to a report from Parliament’s ethics committee.
In its investigation, the committee found that he breached the code of conduct by not disclosing three payments totalling R180 000 that he received in 2017 from a company owned by his brother, through which VBS money was funnelled.
The EFF has since denied the report, stating it could challenge the matter in court.
The Julius Malema party has always decried corruption through Parliament, courts and public engagements.
What follows from here is likely to be a drawn-out court battle, during which Shivambu will remain innocent until proven guilty.
However, the real test for the EFF will be what happens if the courts uphold the ethics committee report, bearing in mind that Shivambu will no doubt fancy his chances in the party’s hot seat once Malema’s term comes to an end.
For now, one thing is certain –either Shivambu lied about not receiving dirty money from VBS, or the ethics committee erred in its findings.
Time will tell ...
Cape Times