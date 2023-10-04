Editorial: Shivambu saga a real test for the EFF

Shivambu said he had no dealings with the bank and described any attempt to link the red berets to the saga as cheap politicking.

At the time, he was reacting to the report that of the nearly R2 billion siphoned from the financial institution, his brother, Brian, allegedly received about R16m. Of this, it was claimed that R10m went to the MP and party’s chief whip.

And now, Shivambu will have nine days of his salary docked because he failed to disclose to Parliament three payments he received from a company linked with VBS, according to a report from Parliament’s ethics committee.