EDITORIAL: Take a bow Boks, you World Rugby champs!

South Africans are worthy of all the high praise they are being showered with for cheering on our Springboks in defending their Rugby World Cup title and becoming the first team to win the Webb Ellis Cup four times. No one acknowledges the important boost Boks fans at home provided other than Captain Siya Kolisi in all his interviews.

That was no different on Saturday night in France after the Springboks defeated their old foes New Zealand to defend the title they won against England in Japan four years ago. The South Africans would be the first to admit that the road to the final was a bumpy one especially against France in the quarter-finals and England in the semis. The intensity of the England game landed 44-year-old Bok fan Bradley Jones in hospital for high blood pressure from the stress.

The Springboks have come to understand why their role has become more than just that of a rugby team. In a moving interview with ITV, Kolisi reminded the world that this victory truly was not only for the players, but for the people at home. “The way that they have been behind us from the beginning. There’s so much that’s going wrong with our country, we are basically the last line of defence. There are so many people who come from where I come from who are in hopeless (situations).”

There’s so much division in the country, but we show, as people with different backgrounds, that it is possible to work together in South Africa, not just on the rugby field but in life in general. Look what this sport did in 1995, we can’t go away from that. Without that, I wouldn’t be here. “There were people before me who fought for the opportunity for people who look like me to be able to play in this team. They never got to experience that.”

His words resonate with each and every one of us. The Springboks just know when to deliver and lift the country’s spirits up when the chips are down. The mammoth challenges South Africa faces make it easy for its citizens to lose hope. As Kolisi says, this win is more than just a title. It proves resilience and unity are the best ingredients in overcoming our challenges. For now we say take a bow Kolisi and your team.