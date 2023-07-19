Editorial: Unseemly bickering must end

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders such as Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Tony Yengeni need to invite suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband David Skosana to a breakfast or dinner – and fast. The two groups have a lot of things to iron out, based on what transpired at a media briefing hosted by the National Press Club and addressed by the couple on Tuesday.

Skosana referred to Mbalula as a “moron” and a “lunatic”, and challenged him to face him if he wanted to “make things personal”. At some point, Mkhwebane had to signal to her husband to stick to answering questions that had been raised by members of the media as he went on a rant about the ANC leaders. Mkhwebane said the ANC already knew the outcome of the committee’s inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She said it was hell-bent on wooing its new-found lover, by which she meant the DA, and referred to the questions she posed to Ramaphosa as part of the Phala Phala farm robbery investigation as the reason he suspended her. What was also clear from the proceedings is that team Mkhwebane harbours certain unpleasant feelings about her deputy, Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, as well as Qubudile Dyantyi, the man leading the Section 194 committee inquiry into her fitness to hold office. With the exception of Skosana, these are all public leaders in their own right, and their bickering has the potential to seriously harm brand South Africa.