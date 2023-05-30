Editorial: Voters are disillusioned in ANC, SA’s future

Cape Town - Increasingly critical evaluations of electoral democracy by those eligible to vote point to an imminent crisis at next year’s elections – an indicator that fewer people will turn up at the polls compared to the local government elections in 2021. This is a serious indictment on the notion of democracy and an indication that those who choose not to vote are not doing so out of apathy or a lack of voter education, but due to their disillusionment with service delivery, fraud, corruption and maladministration.

Research conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council for the Electoral Commission of South Africa paints a dismal picture of the mood and atmosphere amongst South African voters. Worse still, it highlighted the reluctance of young voters to take part in the democratic process even though they are of voting age. Since 1994, voter turnout has been on a steady decline amidst concerns on how this will have an impact on the electoral system.

Potential voters are losing faith in the integrity and decision making of parties and politicians, the ability of politicians to ensure service delivery, to be transparent and accountable and to make decisions that have a positive impact on their lives. The lack of accountability on the deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, where more than 20 people have died, highlights the gap between citizens and the duty of elected officials to deal with a predictable crisis. Various government entities had on several occasions committed to intervene but failed to do so.

The lack of transparency surrounding the Phala Phala allegations involving President Cyril Ramaphosa only further entrenches the belief amongst potential voters that their vote does not make a difference. These and other examples leave many South Africans questioning whether the notion of “government by the people, for the people” is accurate and whether politicians legitimately believe that this is the case. Something must be done with urgency to address the issues that concern potential voters or we will continue to see just a trickle of voters at polling stations in future elections.