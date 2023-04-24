Editorial: Waiting for the promise of ‘94 to be realised

Cape Town - The birth of our South African nation has, like any other, passed through a long and often painful process. The ultimate goal of a better life has yet to be realised. But if any one day marked the crossing of the divide from a past of conflict and division to the possibility of unity and peace; from inequality to equality; from a history of oppression to a future of freedom, it is April 27, 1994.

This was according to then president Nelson Mandela during the Freedom Day commemoration in 1995. On Thursday, South Africans will mark the day 29 years ago when the country held the first post-apartheid elections. The nation is experiencing the worst daily load shedding spell since Eskom introduced the rolling blackouts for the first time in January 2008 for two weeks.

Crime, especially against vulnerable groups, continues to be a problem for many communities; even a dangerous prisoner is able to fake his death and escape from a maximum security prison. There are unanswered questions surrounding the sitting president – Cyril Ramaphosa – while doubts remain on whether the governing ANC is capable of running a clean government. Some municipalities are battling to form governments, while others change mayors for fun.