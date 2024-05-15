Editorial: War on crime vows reeks of electioneering

From politics to crime, ours is a reactionary society. Take for instance the killing of Ditebogo Junior Phalane, 5, during the hijacking of his father, Ditebogo Phalane, in Soshanguve Block UU.

In the aftermath, EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a Gauteng premier candidate, visited the grieving family. Incumbent Premier Panyaza Lesufi was next and used the occasion to declare war on crime in the township. In tow was Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, while Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink also visited the family.

Lesufi promised CCTV and drones to help fight crime, and helicopters. He added that the root of the crime problem was outdated policing methods. On social media, people called for Soshanguve to be declared a no-go area. Others related criminal incidents they had survived in Soshanguve. On Tuesday it was the turn of Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Like the others before them, they visited the family and outlined policing strategies for Soshanguve.

Crime in Soshanguve has been rampant for years, criminals ruling the streets. Some believe the problem is rooted in its high unemployment rate. Five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane was shot and killed at Soshanguve Block UU on Friday evening. Picture: X/Formerly Twitter A section called Jukulyn, in particular, is considered to be hell, where residents have the threat of violence and crime hovering over their heads day and night. However, nothing was ever done to intensify policing. But whether its due to outdated policing methods or unemployment, hijacking people and shooting defenceless children is just low, even by Soshanguve’s low standards.

In all this time, and high-profile murders like those of Bacardi icon Vusi Ma R5 and DJ and comedian Peter “Mashata” Mabuse later, police and politicians turned a blind eye to the situation. Only now, during election season, and following the shooting of Ditebogo Junior, do the likes of Ndlozi, Lesufi, Cele, Masemola and Brink see the need to go to Soshanguve and address the crime situation. They are now acting as if they were unaware of the high crime rate all this time.