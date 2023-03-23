Editorial: Why citizens should cast their vote

Cape Town - The political instability that characterises most of the country’s municipalities, especially metros, should be enough reason for voters to go out in their numbers and register to vote in next year’s general elections. Thankfully for the first time since the dawn of democracy, political parties will not be the only ones on offer on the ballot paper as independent candidates will now also contest provincial and national seats.

The mess that has become our municipalities is a call for citizens to use their power to vote out the inept parties that are only preoccupied with the politics of the stomach, and less so with service delivery. In fact, reports indicate out of the 257 municipalities in South Africa, 66 have been declared dysfunctional. One only has to look at the recent developments in Tshwane, where the collapse of the DA-led coalition has created a leadership vacuum.

Tshwane’s council again convened to elect a new mayor on Wednesday, having failed to do so last week due to political bickering. Former Cope councillor Murunwa Makwarela was forced to resign days after being voted in as mayor after he submitted a fraudulent insolvency rehabilitation certificate. His rise was engineered by the ANC and the EFF, who have adopted the same approach of elevating minority parties to occupy the mayor’s office in the City of Joburg.

The same is likely to play out in Ekurhuleni where the DA governs with the help of other parties. One cannot help but feel for ratepayers and residents of these municipalities. The picture gets worse in some municipalities in rural areas where corruption, nepotism, and the abuse of state resources is the order of the day. Perhaps no one captures it better than President Cyril Ramaphosa, who labelled some municipal workers as lazy.

“We know those who steal money; we will make sure that they get arrested; those not prepared to work and serve the people, must go.” This admission is further proof that citizens cannot leave it to the same political parties to change the status quo. Why change it when it benefits them? The power will soon be in people’s hands. We should be prepared to use it wisely.