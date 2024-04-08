Editorial: Why voting DA is voting ANC

The DA will find it hard to stop the decline in its support if it continues with its hypocrisy and resembles the ANC. Even the so-called moonshot pact will not do much to see the DA forming part of a national government until it practises what it preaches, at least.

Its candidate list for national and provincial elections on May 29 proves why DA critics have a strong point in their argument that it cannot self-correct, just like the ANC. Among the DA members who will be rewarded handsomely with a parliamentary seat is Conrad Poole, the ex-Drakenstein mayor removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence that was also supported by some of his own caucus members. Poole was ousted in February following an investigation into allegations that he was involved in a payfor-jobs scheme. Members of Poole’s executive were reportedly paying a monthly kickback to the mayor himself.

One of the mayoral committee members was accused of spending thousands of rand to fund a private wedding for Poole’s family. At the time, opposition parties in that municipality accused the DA of failing to be transparent about the saga. Sounds like an issue the DA would report to the police for further investigation, right? Alas, it appears the DA only sees suspected wrongdoing when it involves the ANC or EFF. When it’s closer home, the party either remains tight-lipped or rewards that member, just like with Poole. It first gave him a soft landing when it redeployed him to the provincial legislature soon after his axing.

He is not the only one. Former Western Cape leader Bongikosi Madikizela who resigned under a cloud after allegations that he lied about his qualifications finds himself higher up in the party’s national list, at number 12. If the selection process for the upcoming elections was as “rigorous” as the DA claims, then it explains why it has failed to be an effective opposition party. This Poole saga and many others basically mean the DA is the “clever” ANC. It therefore comes as no surprise that the party is worried about the prospect of losing significant voters in the Western Cape, where it claims it runs a clean government.