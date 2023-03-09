Editorial: Zondo findings overlooked

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle on Monday has effectively overlooked the findings of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry after he retained some ministers implicated in state capture. If not, then how does one justify the retention of Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, the appointments of Zizi Kodwa as sports, arts and culture minister and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as minister in the Presidency, when they are yet to clear their names after state capture commission chairperson Raymond

Zondo named them in his report? Ramaphosa’s failure to use or be guided by the recommendations of the lengthy report demonstrates that the president is prepared to sacrifice what’s good for the fight against corruption in order to retain and please his ANC allies who saved his political career over the Phala Phala farm scandal. While we are not saying Ntshavheni, Mantashe and Kodwa have been charged with corruption, it’s curious that none of them have faced any action by our law enforcement agencies despite their names featuring prominently in the Zondo report. The same cannot be said about the likes of embattled former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former Eskom CEOs Matshela Koko, Brian Molefe and the like.

All of these individuals must answer for their alleged crimes, but we hope it’s not a case of selective justice, where only those perceived to be anti-Ramaphosa are targeted while his allies continue enjoying the perks of being in the right faction. Ramaphosa chose to reward loyalty at the expense of what the country was crying out for: strong, ethical, transparent and caring leadership. The appointment of ministers and deputy ministers with dark clouds hanging over their heads can be best described as yet another missed opportunity, especially with the general elections knocking on our doors.

If you think about it, it’s hard to believe that this is the same president who promised South Africans heaven and Earth a mere five years ago. Judging by the changes to the executive, Ramaphosa either has a short memory or does not stick to his word. Well, some may argue that it was to be expected, especially from a president who himself has the Phala Phala scandal hanging over his head.