Editor’s Note: Political parties have failed to impress

Sentiments and loyalties, and not promises of a better life for all, will determine who will be the next first resident at the Union Buildings after next week’s general election. Politicians have been criss-crossing the country making a whole lot of promises in an attempt to garner votes. However, hardly any party has stamped its authority on the election race with its policies in a manner what will sway the neutrals to give it the benefit of the doubt.

If anything, the election season has been dominated by the battle for political survival by MK Party leader Jacob Zuma. Just like he did ahead of the 2009 elections while with the ANC, Zuma is again trying to force his way into Parliament and the Union Buildings through the courts. The DA has not fared any better; if not justifying the burning of the national flag – an ill-advised and atrocious act irrespective of how you spin it – Helen Zille has been hauled to the IEC for allegedly spreading false information with a doctored ANC poster.

The ANC has not covered itself in glory either and is facing its first serious electoral threat in its 30 years in power. While the MK Party will eat up some of its votes, most of the governing party’s pain is self-inflicted. The rest of the parties have declared war on the ANC and presented themselves as the alternative, but without making much of an impact. For President Cyril Ramaphosa, it is predicted that the only way to stay in the highest office may be to go into a coalition. This his not how his final stint as president was meant to be.

His leadership is being challenged, not only by the serious contenders and no-hopers alike, but by unemployment, load shedding, mismanagement and corruption. The president was known as the genius that brought the opposition and factions together, but there are questions about whether he still has what it takes. These questions will be answered by the end of next week after the votes have been counted.