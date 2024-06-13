Editor’s Note: What oath will ANC MPs swear to uphold?

South Africans will on Friday observe the swearing-in of MPs to form the 7th administration. The event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is preceded by attempts to interdict the sitting over allegations of widespread rigging during the May 29 elections.

Among the MPs to be sworn in will be the group that has already undermined the oath they took during the previous administration. We are referring to ANC MPs who chose a party line above the interests of the country when they voted against a resolution to adopt the s89 panel report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga. A brief reminder: The panel led by respected retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo was established by then National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula. It came to the conclusion that Ramaphosa may have breached his oath of office over the foreign currency that was stashed in couches on his Phala Phala farm.

In fact, the panel stated: “... we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the President may have committed: a serious violation of sections 96(2)(a)and section 34(1) of Precca (Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act); a serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by acting in a way inconsistent with his office; a serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.” The next step required was for Ramaphosa to be hauled before a committee to deal with his impeachment, however, the ANC MPs, except for five, closed ranks and shot down the move to establish that body. The same MPs, albeit fewer than during the voting, will take an oath or affirmation to uphold the country’s Constitution which guarantees holding the executive to account.