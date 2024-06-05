Editor’s Note: Write Zuma off at your own peril

Jacob Zuma’s time as state president is remembered for his alleged corruption and state capture.

He is facing criminal charges relating to the 1999 Arms Deal. He is not shy to turn to the courts and seems to get a kick out of swimming against the tide. The MK Party leader – or is he? – is never going to be an MP as a result of a conviction (for contempt of court). This could be a blessing because Zuma, and EFF leader Julius Malema, would have turned Parliament into a madhouse.

Less than 24 hours after the May 29 election results were declared, Zuma was in the courtroom again where his MK Party leadership was on the line. Judgment is pending. He, supported by other smaller parties, has also threatened legal action, claiming the election results were rigged. They had yet to file court papers by Tuesday afternoon. Before December, when he announced that he would support and vote for the then newly-formed MK Party, no one would have predicted that Zuma would rise from a political grave.

As the ANC grapples with how to form a new government after losing its grip on power at the polls, it will take a miracle for Zuma and the MK Party to become its coalition partners. But a statement has been made; you write off Zuma at you own peril. Just the other day, a supporter was quoted as saying “I followed him to the MK Party because he did not get enough time to govern and deserved another chance”.