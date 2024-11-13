EFF’s future hangs in the balance

The EFF, the political party that brought much hope to those disgruntled with the political spectrum at the time of its formation, is at risk of disappearing into oblivion. Simply put, there appears to be a curse that follows political movements conceived out of displeasure with the ANC. Other examples are UDM and Cope, both of which were launched with much fanfare.

It was under the Pretoria sky, at Lucas Moripe Stadium to be exact, that the EFF signalled its arrival on Saturday, June 3, 2014. The occasion was the Tshela Thupa rally, held to lay down the marker ahead of the general election of that year. When the votes were in and counted, the EFF had garnered 25 National Assembly seats, and Julius Malema, fired from the ANC two years earlier, had risen from the ashes. After increasing that number in 2019, it went down this year – and things have gone pear-shaped since then. The brain drain continues, with influential members crossing the floor to join Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Malema has gone quiet recently, perhaps pondering how the party he built proudly from scratch has started crumbling under him. One gets a sense he didn’t see this coming.

Perhaps the EFF could have participated in the Government of National Unity (GNU) and got to make a meaningful contribution to the well-being of the country; being part of the coalition which wrestled Gauteng metros from the DA is noteworthy, but does not compare to championing the cause of the country. Perhaps the red berets’ ship needs a new think tank after years of stability under Malema. It speaks volumes that former national chairperson Dali Mpofu revealed that he had been planning the formation of the MKP with Zuma right under Malema’s nose.