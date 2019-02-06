File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

in Cape Town – Cope, Western Cape, invites highly capable and deeply patriotic South Africans, especially young people and women

particular, to declare themselves as candidates. You have to be 100% “reliable, accountable, and incorruptible”.

You must have an unblemished and crime free track record. Furthermore, you must solemnly swear to honour, protect, defend and advance the Constitution of South Africa steadfastly and unwaveringly.

Furthermore, your commitment to nation-building and the creation of a harmonious society must be beyond question.

You must also fully appreciate the dangers of minorities ganging up politically as this will accelerate and intensify a severe and calamitous push back.

Cope is a political party for all, regardless of race, religion or culture. Cope resolutely defends freedom of expression and gives unstinted support to journalists to perform their tasks without let or hindrance.

The stupendous bravery of journalists supports the growth and preservation of democracy and helps to uncover corruption, deceit and failures.

Cope is therefore vehemently opposed to the secrecy bill. We stand for transparency.

If you are up to the task of representing all South Africans all the time and you undertake to be 100% “reliable, accountable, and incorruptible” then declare your candidacy on the Cope homepage: https://saconstitution.co.za/

You have 21 days to do it. Act before it is too late.

Those who wish to put forward their names for the 2021 municipal election, email [email protected]

Farouk Cassim