The statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed by the Pietermaritzburg Gandhi Memorial Committee. Picture: Shan Pillay

As the bullets of religious Hindu extremism struck Mahatma Gandhi 71 years ago, so did the hatred of a far-right, white supremacist Islamophobe in Christchurch on March 15, adding the lives of 50 unarmed Muslims in prayer to the scourge of fanaticism. A litany of similar attacks and other forms of violence continue to poison our humanity. Reprisals continue to fuel the terrifying cycle of hatred and intolerance. Survivors and victims’ families in pain and suffering, entrenching enmity; forgiveness is rare. “An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth” – the law of retaliation – ferociously feeding on the death of the “other”.

Gandhi wisely said: “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind”. The world has become increasingly blind to the “other” – people who are different from ourselves. Gandhi’s wisdom is still relevant in a world facing many challenges and crises.

He practised satyagraha: holding on to truth or truth force through non-violent resistance, and ahimsa: the ethical principle of not causing harm or injury to other living things. Both these concepts remain appropriate in our context of resolving conflict through violence.

“Be the change that you want to see in the world” is a popular Gandhi axiom. Most of us want a world of peace and love, harmony and unity, equality and respect, kindness and compassion, hope and safety, and other positive states of being.

How do we achieve such a world? What could we learn from leaders like Gandhi and Nelson Mandela? While we yearn for visionary, inspirational, ethical, compassionate and caring leaders, it is hard to find them.

A recent study showed that “Gandhi’s interpersonal and social skills played a great role in giving India’s freedom struggle a new vision. Values and ethics combined with emotional intelligence was what made him a distinct leader – the ‘Mahatma’ or great soul”.

Great leaders move us because they are in tune with their affective side (their emotions and feelings) and with their social side (their social awareness and empathy). This is the basis of emotional intelligence (EQ).

From the ancient philosophers like Confucius and Socrates to transformational leaders like Gandhi and Mandela, to “know thyself” has transcended space, time and cultures. Self-awareness is central to understanding emotional intelligence.

Mandela’s well-developed capacity for EQ and exemplary leadership qualities were displayed in 1975 in his letter to Winnie Mandela during his imprisonment on Robben Island: “Internal factors may be even more crucial in assessing one’s development as a human being.

“Honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, pure generosity, absence of vanity, readiness to serve others – qualities which are within easy reach of every soul – are the foundation of one’s spiritual life. Development in matters of this nature is inconceivable without serious introspection, without knowing yourself, your weaknesses and mistakes.”

Similarly, in a text titled, “Gandhiji ka pachtawa” (which translates to “Gandhi’s regrets”) later in his life, Gandhi humbly reflects on his weaknesses and mistakes which brought him personal shame.

Great leaders have a strong capacity for self-awareness: understanding their flaws and taking corrective action to change their behaviour; in particular, their emotional self-awareness, that is, recognising how their emotions affect their behaviour and actions.

In conjunction with awareness of self, outstanding leaders have strong competence in self-management. They are in tune with their internal states and have the ability to keep disruptive emotions and impulses in check. They are consistently calm and composed.

Exemplary leaders are also socially aware and empathetic. They sense others’ feelings, understand their perspectives and take an active interest in their concerns and needs. These behaviours nurture compassion and caring, critical in our relationships in a diverse world.

However, there are many examples of abuse of power by leaders and those who have power over others. To Gandhi, “power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent than the one derived from fear of punishment”.

Leaders who move us are bold and brave, courageous and fearless, agile and adaptable, compassionate and caring, positive and optimistic, motivating and inspiring, visionary and democratic, transparent and open – among other noble qualities we aspire to.

Great leaders are found everywhere, not only those who have power due to their positional authority or other rank determinants like education, race and class. I am reminded of the wise words of Christophe Nyankurubike, the Burundian refugee and maths teacher: “Our common enemy is ignorance, the poverty of our mind… We are prisoners of our assumptions… Only when we know each other will we live in harmony” (Songololo, Cape Times, 2015).

Gandhi’s challenge to us is to live a life rooted in ahimsa: to make this a better world for all living things. The good news is that we all have the capacity to grow our emotional intelligence and emulate the noble qualities of leaders we admire.

As Gandhi said: “The future depends on what you do today.” So go on, “be the change that you want to see in the world”.

This is an edited version of the inaugural talk by Haricharan at the Dialogue on Truth (Satya Vaarta) hosted by the Indian Consul General in Cape Town as part of a series of events to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 years anniversary