Exclusion has dogged SA’s economy for decades

Cape Town - South Africa is at a crossroads, and the government is faced with two clear choices: it can continue to muddle through as the economy moves to a precipice of implosion, or steer the economy on to a new path of inclusive growth and social regeneration. The need for structural reforms to assist in turning the economy around is a matter that is not in contention. There’s broad agreement within the government and its alliance partners that reforms are required. And for those who still doubt the need for structural reforms, just have a look at the economic growth and employment outcomes over the past decade. Over the period under discussion, economic growth has steadily slowed to the extent that over the past few years the economy has recorded a number of technical recessions - two consequent quarters of negative economic growth. Structural reforms are not quick fixes. These are intended to address deep-seated weaknesses in the institutional and regulatory framework that guide the operations of businesses and households in the economy. Because structural reforms are concerned with changing the fabric of an economy, they are often slow, painful and do take time to bear fruit. What is holding back the effort to undertake the required reforms is the ideological contestations within the governing party around the identification, prioritisation and sequencing of the reforms.

Among the broad areas that numerous economists and policymakers have identified for reforms are the product and labour markets, the state-owned enterprises sector and the financial sector. The argument by a section of the ruling party and the country at large that the Reserve Bank has to be nationalised as part of the radical economic transformation agenda is nothing but performative distraction from the real issues.

Clearly, the Reserve Bank has a role in stemming the tide of exclusion that has been the bane of the South African economy since the dawn of majority rule in 1994.

The bank can contribute meaningfully to the quest for inclusive growth by supporting legislative reforms, particularly around the national payment system, without compromising its macroprudential requirements.

While price stability and the protection of the financial system from risk are important imperatives, there are things that the Reserve Bank can do to assist in transforming the economy.

The present National Payment Systems Act has provisions that constitute an impediment to entry into the financial sector by small players. And here I am referring to the mobile money economy. In recent times, many central banks in Africa, such as those in Kenya, Ghana and Tanzania, have reformed their national payment legislations to allow for the participation of the non-banking financial sector in the mobile money transfer industry.

As a result of the reforms by these central banks, the mobile money economy in these countries has recorded phenomenal growth and has contributed to the creation of jobs for money transfer agents, and at the same time promoted inclusivity in the financial sector.

Undeniably, the mobile money industry has the potential to facilitate the participation of thousands of small businesses in townships and the rural areas in the financial sector.

More importantly, these businesses can assist in the payment of social grants and remittances to people in these areas of the country where people have had to travel considerable distances to the well-established outlets and pay points.

It is time that ordinary people in the country are allowed the space to participate in the cash payment of over 5million social grants amounting to over R80billion, so that they can also benefit from the fees associated with the delivery of the transfer payments.

The big players in the financial sector have for a long time dominated the financial system and have contributed to raising the barriers of entry that keep out new players.

Through mobile money platforms, entrepreneurs in the townships and rural areas could serve as agents for the mobile phone companies in the payment of grants.

Already, these businesses serve as channels for the distribution of mobile phone airtime and electricity vouchers.

It should be possible for accredited agents to provide mobile money services. Togo, a small country in west Africa with a population of 8million, made Covid-19 relief cash transfer payments to 500000 people within two weeks through mobile phones.

In Morocco, mobile technology is being used to provide cash payments to vulnerable people in the informal economy following the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislative reforms by the Reserve Bank can assist in facilitating the development of a thriving mobile economy, and at the same time facilitate inclusive growth.

An improved legislative environment that makes it easy for agent-based mobile money transfer to thrive can alleviate the drudgery associated with social grant cash payments to beneficiaries who opt for cash.

It is now time for the bank to see how best it can play a supportive role in the structural transformation of the economy.

The reforms of the act governing the payment system can bring immense benefits to the masses and not just the handful of well-placed shareholders of the Reserve Bank who stand to benefit if it is nationalised, even though nationalisation may have no material effect on the operations of the bank.

Ocran is the deputy dean in the faculty of economic and management sciences at the University of the Western Cape