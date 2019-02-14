SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila's leadership is not the teaching of Lenin-Marxism but mere street tabloid material, says the writer. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Amid massive challenges of inequality, racism, corruption and collapsed infrastructure emanating from the arrogant attitude of the ruling party, surprisingly SACP deputy secretary Solly Mapaila diverted the attention during a dialogue celebrating the Rivonia Triallists at Liliesleaf Farm to attack the founding father of the PAC of Azania, Robert Sobukwe. Mr Mapaila described Sobukwe as a man who was anti-communism and a political prisoner who enjoyed the comfort of his own house, fitted with a radio, on Robben Island while other prisoners from the ANC were treated like criminals, terrorists and subjected to crushing stones daily.

He described Sobukwe as one of the political prisoners most favoured but that he left the ANC after the party accepted whites.

Mr Mapaila is a born fabulist and perfidious of the working class and peasantry.

Sobukwe was not anti-communist but differed with communists who adopted the “Stalanist” blind principle “which wholly rejected African nationalism” - in reality they were opposed to the African concept of government.

The communists rejected the principle of collaboration with whites, particularly those unable to define themselves in the Struggle against apartheid of which they were the main beneficiaries and such makes them differ with Sobukwe’s ideas.

The communists were attached to the Soviet Union regardless of its totalitarian, undemocratic nature which also destroyed Hungary.

It is childish and naive for Mapaila to regard the house Sobukwe was incarcerated in as privileged while failing to mention that Sobukwe was the only political prisoner whose sentence was yearly reviewed in Parliament. He deliberately failed to mention that an act of Parliament was enacted specifically for sentencing Sobukwe called the “Sobukwe clause”.

No single prisoner suffered like Sobukwe. He was sentenced to solitary confinement and later dumped in Kimberley under very strict banishing orders, something that never happened to the Rivonia Triallists who were arrested for playing games such as chess and monopoly at Lilies Farm.

Which political programme were they arrested for when found in comfort on Lilies Farm? None of those arrested on that farm participated in the March 21, 1960, Anti-Pass March.

We know why Sobukwe was arrested, tortured and later poisoned which led him to being infected by lung cancer. It emerged at the TRC commission that his every meal was laced with broken glass and his wife, the late Mama Veronica, complained about it but nothing happened.

So Mr Mapaila, eating daily meals with broken glass is a comfort and favour that Sobukwe enjoyed? You are indeed a disgraced fibber. Your leadership is not the teaching of Lenin-Marxism but mere street tabloid material.

It is unfortunate this country has pseudo-communists of your calibre who choose to insult the dead instead of focusing on rebuilding this country eaten by corruption, and maladministration. You are a disgrace.