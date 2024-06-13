Faith leaders link communities to Government of National Unity

Nkosikhulule Nyembezi

Many in the various sectors of civil society aspire to the role of mediators in these Government of National Unity formation talks – organised labour and business among them – but faith leaders stand out as the country’s primary problem-solvers and advocates of dialogue. They have been active from the community to the national level in mediating taxi conflicts, cross-border municipality conflicts, traditional leadership succession conflicts, xenophobic attacks conflicts, and #FeesMustFall conflicts, in the process hosting the leadership of the various interest groups and the various leaders of political parties among others. Faith leaders have monitored and observed the 2024 national and provincial elections, culminating in the gazetted results that express the people's general will for legislatures comprised of elected representatives from a plurality of voices across the political spectrum.

They have been following the public statements of various parties regarding ongoing negotiations on possible options to form an inclusive government of national unity, primarily to advance national interests and the well-being of the population. They understand and share the heavy responsibility of political leaders to negotiate and agree on the scope and content of an inclusive government of national unity that enjoys the confidence of the majority of the population. They also share the widespread concerns about severe threats of violence outbreaks and political instability that led to the government’s decision to deploy additional security personnel in KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere.

Commentators say faith leaders take on this role since, as a small but fabulously spread-out group built on strong roots in communities they serve and a location on that sweet spot of unimpeachable neutrality, they are an indispensable resource to the nation in transition that must result in inclusivity and legitimacy. The anxiety fuelled by belligerent leaders offering threats of instability instead of constructive solutions has already shown citizens have good reasons to be fearful. And so it was encouraging that the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council under Cardinal Emeritus Wilfrid Napier has offered prayers and mediation to help politicians focus on introducing some unique features to shepherd the potentially adversarial and win-lose negotiations into a problem-solving outcome. The clergy see the need for mediation that allows political leaders to talk to one another to prevent misunderstandings, establish sustainable working relationships, clarify pertinent issues, and look for mutually acceptable solutions such that the nation at large can identify with the process, feeling satisfied that decision-makers have taken all relevant needs and interests into account and have achieved the best possible outcome. This extension of a helping hand came after several smaller parties called on Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on June 7 to convene a meeting with all 18 parties in the National Assembly to discuss the modalities of a GNU as the ANC continues to discuss government formation with the DA, IFP, EFF and MKP to the exclusion of others. In a letter to Justice Zondo, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said SA is compelled to confront challenges that require everyone to stand and craft a solution that would improve the material conditions of the people for the better.

Are there reservations about involving the judiciary as a mediator and support for the clergy instead? Yes, on the part of several parties that have reacted to Holomisa's letter. But most importantly, after a series of consultations over the weekend, also on the side of the parties, Holomisa wrote the letter on behalf. Indeed, involving the judiciary in this proposed way would be limited to the envisaged negotiations and might compromise the judiciary's role in adjudicating future legal disputes between GNU members. While some politicians have expressed their perception of bias towards some institutions of organised clergy due to their historical proximity to the ANC, there is a warming up to involving the clergy because of the affirming pastoral ambience and facilitation role they can play in helping parties find one another. Such criticism and perception of bias also put much pressure on the clergy involved to maintain neutrality.

The clergy has better lines into various politicians and their decision-making practices, and other candidate mediators do not have the same lines to enhance public confidence in the process and outcome. The role of the clergy requires a degree of political trust, knowledge and political sensitivity to smoothen the rough edges of the ideological and policy positions. These building blocks must result in a functional government in the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces, the Provincial Legislatures and ultimately, the municipal councils. The precondition of influence sometimes is discretion. Where does the clergy stand on the GNU talks and political conflict? The clergy has tried to influence politicians not to escalate political strife, to conduct peaceful election campaigns, to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct, and to form governments that serve all the citizens. If there has been a common denominator in the clergy's stance, it has been finding mutual agreement and political stability.

Why are GNU formation talks proving so difficult? At one level, this is a technical exchange of political ideologies and policy positions in the election manifestos and, as such, a routine confidence-building measure in a conflict and power-sharing process. The identity of those policies they must swap and the criteria, timing, and method of deference to the mutually agreed centre. In this instance, it has been decided for more than a week that the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution will be the guiding principle on most sides. The negotiating teams will compile the lists to operationalise the business of the first sitting of the National Assembly and the affected provincial legislatures, which is to elect the Speakers, the President, and the Premiers. But this is more complex because it links to a political pause that requires discussion about the number of executive and legislative positions each party gets eventually, the extent of autonomy to differ on some policy matters that will be permitted to enter government, the conduct of deadlock-breaking processes, coordination of government functions in all spheres to ensure a speedy recovery of the economy and social cohesion. As I see it, this is an unusual negotiation for most political parties since most are negotiating indirectly with the people they had said they intend to remove from the government. Since the outcome of these negotiations will determine the country’s future for generations to come, no one wants to give premature ground. Securing success within the time frame of setting a government and working collectively in the next five years towards finding sustainable solutions for the country will be much more complex. It will benefit from pastoral support from the clergy.