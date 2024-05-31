For first-time voters, this was our 1994

My is Zara-lee Petersen. I’m an 18-year-old South African, born and raised in Cape Town. I’m originally from Mitchells Plain, but currently reside in Athlone.

I felt a mixture of responsibility, optimism and eagerness as I walked up to the polling station for the first time. This was a momentous occasion, a concrete step towards adulthood and a vital chance to shape South Africa’s destiny. We had been overwhelmed with political campaigns from all directions in the weeks leading up to this day; there was a continuous buzz from community rallies, social media marketing and billboards.

The pledges to bring about change and solve the nation’s pervasive corruption and economic difficulties were what most stood out to me. The status of the South African economy is awful. According to most recent statistics, the rate of unemployment among youth is concerningly high, with 66% of those aged 15 to 24 experiencing it.

For many people in my community, this grim truth is more than just a statistic – it's a daily struggle. It is now unacceptable to have frequent power outages, a lack of employment possibilities and growing living expenses. Political parties should, in my opinion, not only address these problems, but also put up workable solutions. Reliable public services, job development, and economic regeneration are demands that the incoming administration will not compromise on.

A strong sense of urgency and resolve permeated the atmosphere at the polls on election day. With people from all walks of life, the lines were lengthy but well-organised. IEC officials assist voters at Edgemead Primary School. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers My fellow voters and I felt a sense of togetherness as we stood in line, knowing that our combined voices might move our nation in the right direction.

Even though the procedure was simple, every stage – from presenting my ID to marking my ballot – felt important. I had a strong sense of empowerment after casting my ballot and had new-found faith in the democratic process. I felt hope and a sense of accomplishment after casting my ballot. Many of my friends and peers were also first-time voters, motivated by the desire to make a difference, so I wasn't alone in feeling this way.

Having grown up in a nation with a troubled past, we are committed to creating a better future. Social media is being used by our generation, to gather and promote causes that are important to them. As I look to the future, my hopes are humble but deep. I see a South Africa where youth are given the chance they deserve and where systemic shortcomings are used to foster potential rather than prevent it. This election is significant, it may be a game-changer for our nation. The choices we made on Wednesday will determine whether South Africa succeeds or fails.