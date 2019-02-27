Three suspects once used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture. Picture: SAPS

Recent media reports contained the shocking news of a toddler being killed by a pellet fired from an airgun. Not so long ago, we read of a grandfather being shot by his granddaughter who thought the gun was a toy. Understandably, it is difficult to distinguish between real and imitation guns. An 89-year-old lady gets robbed in Grassy Park with an imitation gun. And so the story goes on and on what to do with these imitation guns?

The law declares imitation guns prohibited, yet the possession of the dangerous imitation gun is not a crime unless in situations where gun violence is rife and when its intended use is to commit a crime.

The Grassy Park Community Police Forum issued an appeal to the lawmakers to make sure the law is explicit in making possession of the dangerous toys an offence.

Then it can be removed from the retail shelves. We appreciate the initiative taken by one chain store to remove all imitation guns from their shelves.

Unfortunately, this is an example of responsible corporate citizenship which is not being followed. One retailer chain said it followed the demands of its customers and therefore continued to stock these weapons, which are used to terrorise mostly women.

The CPF will soon call them out. The SAPS national and provincial management has not yet responded to our call for the police to be proactive on the streets.

We now wait for the new Parliament to give attention to amending the law.

In the meantime, the CPF calls on retailers to be responsible corporate citizens and remove imitation guns from their shelves.

A strong message against the propensity for violence will be conveyed if they are prepared to publicly destroy these guns.

We call on parents not to buy these imitation guns as toys. They are not cool to give as presents.

Removing imitation guns will be a major contribution to crime prevention although to some it might be but a small item.

Philip Bam

Grassy Park CPF

Cape Times