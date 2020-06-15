Give us the right to heal our people

It is unfortunate that traditional healers in South Africa and the continent still need to remind government leaders who we are and how important our role is in finding solutions to healthcare challenges. Traditional healers had to protest against their exclusion from the Covid-19 consultation process before they were brought on board. We may blame society for shying away from traditional medicine, but the worst culprits are medical schools, media houses and religious institutions, which have been colonised for far too long, and look down on every traditional or indigenous cultural practice that might empower Africa’s people. For colonial thinking to take hold, it needs to destroy what people hold dear to their hearts. In this case, I am talking about the advancement of culture and tradition, and a way of life in which people heal themselves.

Despite numerous laws recognising, protecting and regulating the affairs of traditional healers and their knowledge, it is important not to deceive ourselves that we have achieved uhuru (freedom).

Even after several amendments, the Medicines and Related Substances Act still favours mainstream pharmacists and pharmaceuticals.

The National Drug Policy for South Africa is not candid about traditional medicine. The policy does not affirm traditional medicine as suitable for human consumption or for empowering our own healing system.

Despite the Constitutional Court ruling in favour of the private use of cannabis on September 18, 2018, the National Drug Policy still restricts the development of medicines from cannabis.

As traditional healers, we still do not have the power and freedom to use the cannabis plant as we would like to, yet the plant has powerful medicinal properties and is naturalised in our country.

In the face of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, the Traditional Healers’ Organisation is currently working with the Department of Science and Innovation, Professor Nceba Gqaleni (a member of the Presidential Task Team on African Traditional Medicine in South Africa) and the Universities of KwaZulu-Natal, Pretoria, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the North West to seek traditional medicine solutions to the pandemic.

Eight medicinal plants with potential have already been identified and research has commenced.

The world cannot afford to exclude traditional healers and indigenous knowledge holders in the quest to find a solution to Covid-19.

This is particularly true for Africa, given its rich biodiversity. Research into African traditional medicine receives a smaller funding allocation than mainstream Western research, but we will continue to advocate for an equitable portion.

We must applaud Madagascar for being pro-African in its fight against the pandemic and its launch of an Artemisia annua product, Covid-Organics. We should not vilify the country for bringing forward a traditional remedy, but give it maximum support in obtaining an independent evaluation of the product.

The Department of Science and Innovation is willing to partner with Madagascar within the context of the World Health Organization’s general guidelines for the evaluation of traditional medicines.

As the current chair of the African Union, South Africa will make the necessary facilities and manpower available to partner with fellow AU member states to find solutions for Covid-19.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande is of the opinion that: “In the spirit of Agenda 2063, Africa must leverage its indigenous knowledge, biodiversity and innovation know-how for building its manufacturing capacity.”

As traditional healers and indigenous knowledge holders, we welcome the government’s commitment to working with us, and hope for increased co-operation from other stakeholders, such as the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

The efforts of provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal to focus on traditional medicine research are also welcomed. However, it would help if a traditional medicine development committee could be set up to plan and take decisions on research, product development, intellectual property and commercialisation.

The participation of rural communities in the entire value chain, beginning with the cultivation of some plant species and the allocation of land and equipment to work the land and develop traditional medicines, could go a long way to empowering our people.

I call on Africa to live up to the Agenda 2063 undertaking to build “the Africa we want”.

Thokozani! Camagu! Lesedi! Ndawuwe!

Gogo Maseko is the National Co-ordinator of the Traditional Healers Organisation and a member of the Department of Science and Innovation’s indigenous knowledge-based bio-innovation consortium