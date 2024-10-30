GNU squabbles play into the hands of doomsayers

South Africa’s Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) is often believed to be a second away from disaster, and the DA is not helping the situation. The second largest partner in the GNU is either clueless about governing at this level, over-enthusiastic or up to something.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, announced a deal on his social media account which outlines an agreement for visa-free access between South Africa and Ukraine for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports. However, protocol dictates that such announcements be made by officials after the president has signed any deal on behalf of the nation. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, called out Schreiber for the announcement on X.

Days earlier, Ramaphosa was in Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit hosted by President Vladimir Putin when Steenhuisen distanced the DA from his remarks during bilateral engagements that “Russia is a valuable ally and friend”. The DA leader said as a key partner in the GNU, they rejected this characterisation in no uncertain terms, adding that his party did not consider Russia, or Putin, to be an ally of our nation. Ramaphosa then had hit back at Steenhuisen, saying the DA could not impose its policy positions on him under the guise of the coalition government. He said the DA retained the right to maintain its individual foreign policy position.