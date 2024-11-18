Government waging war against poor

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been rightly condemned for her reckless and inhumane remarks bordering on breaching the Constitution.

Her comments regarding the illegal miners, believed to be in their thousands, in Stilfontein North West, explain why this government is not the right vehicle to remove the label that South Africa is the most unequal society in the world.

Asked if the government would intervene in the crisis that is unfolding in Stilfontein, Ntshavheni, chuckling before answering stated: “We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. Criminals are not to be helped. Criminals are to be persecuted.

We didn’t send them there, and they didn’t go down there for the good benefit or for the good intentions for the Republic. So, we can’t help them.