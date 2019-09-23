Residents of Hangberg protested and blocked off Harbour Road in Hout Bay last week. Picture: Dylan Jacobs/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – September 21 marked nine years since the infamous Battle of Hangberg, in which the City of Cape Town broke down “illegal” and “unoccupied” structures on the slope of the Sentinel Mountain. Nine years on things are much the same despite the Western Cape High Court order which is based on the Hangberg Peace Accord. This order was meant to make things better but matters have worsened over the past nine years.

On Friday, September 13, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato invited and met with community activists informing them of the City’s intention to evict residents who have “illegally” housed themselves.

Activists wanted to understand why only one resident was being targeted but the mayor clarified that all those who have built illegally will be evicted.

He however committed that the eviction is on hold and that no action will be taken as he wishes to meet with community leaders/activists first.

On Monday September 16, the community activists called a public meeting to inform the community.

At this meeting a decision was taken to take to the streets peacefully. On Tuesday at 5am an eviction order was served, despite a commitment from the mayor that evictions were on hold.

The protest remained peaceful to the extent that protesters allowed police to deal with those who were looting. Things however took a turn for the worse when the mayor indicated that he would not come if his demand that the road be opened was not met by protesters.

Community activists mandated the South African Human Rights Commission to facilitate a meeting between the community and Plato. The SAHRC was unable to facilitate this meeting and the community feels the commission failed its Constitutional mandate.

The community is calling on the mayor to ensure the Hangberg Peace Accord is reviewed.

Issued by Roscoe Jacobs on behalf of Hangberg community activists