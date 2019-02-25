Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

My daughter said it took her 96 minutes to travel by train from Cape Town to Kenilworth. On February 6, I received a Christmas Card from Yorkshire, England, posted on December 10, 2018. As for traffic, Cape Town has been declared as one of the most congested cities in the world.

The litany of woes facing South Africans has no end. Our loss of confidence in the ability of public service to deliver the basics ignites an awareness that things are falling apart in this country.

The sense of being a “rainbow nation” without a future is palpable. Factories lie derelict and unused; unemployment continues to rise; more and more people migrate to the cities, hoping to find work.

Not surprisingly, the increase in drug addiction, vandalism and serious crime simply reinforces and strengthens the inequalities of society.

There are no easy solutions to something which has been building up over many years. Governments never apologise.

To make matters worse, we now face an alternative criminal economy.

So how do we influence opinion and awaken hope? We are probably entering into the dark ages (not just because of Eskom) in which our own inability to cope with despair and desolation will be tested and purified.

It's all too easy to spiral downward into the depths of despair, to believe something is wrong yet leave it to others to do something about it. Do we still have that urge within us to show how much transformation means to us?

Rev Mark H Stephenson

Mossop Hall Methodist Church, Mowbray