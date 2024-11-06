Helen Zille puts her big blue foot in it again

Politicians like like DA federal chairperson Helen Zille make a farce of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) and render the country a banana republic. Zille has told the SA Chamber of Commerce UK that the DA was instructed by the business community to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from the EFF and MKP.

According to Zille, Julius Malema’s EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MKP were not suitable GNU partners because their presence would prompt large investors to leave the country. This is more gobbledygook from the DA, which seems to think it can run a government within the GNU, instead of being a willing and able partner like the other parties. Both the DA’s Dr Leon Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs, and the party’s leader and Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, have been dragging the GNU into the mud in recent days.

They act as if the DA is in government alone, but South Africa is not Western Cape where the party has had a majority for several years now; the GNU is about political parties being willing to put their political views aside for the sake of the country. Zille is not even a Cabinet minister and thus has no business talking on behalf of the GNU. Her utterances are pure arrogance from a political party that thinks it holds all the keys in the new government formation. No other political party is going around talking as if it has an outright majority. The problem with the DA is that it thinks everyone should jump when a blue voice says so.