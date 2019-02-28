Since 2015, Seven Passes Initiative has been offering fencing as part of our sport/life skills activities. This is all thanks to volunteering SA champion, Susan Agrella.

One of the students who started with fencing is 12-year-old Britney Adonis. I would like to give you an update on her fencing performances during the recent Junior National championships which took place in Johannesburg on February 2 and 3.

In the O15 category, she was in the fifth overall position. In the process, she eliminated two SA team members.

In the O17 category, she came eighth! This category is almost five years above her age group.

She must compete in four competitions to qualify for the national rankings.

If she continues at this rate, the expectation is that she will be in the national team within two years.

Britney Adonis (left) Photo: Facebook

Apart from her brilliant results at the abovementioned championship, she is currently:

No 1 in the Eden District.

No 1 in the Inter-schools, Eden and Eastern Cape regions.

No 1 in the school league, Eden.

No 1 in the Western Cape.

Eden Fencing sponsored all her equipment and clothes as well as her participation in the junior championships.

She however needs financial assistance for travel and accommodation for the remaining three tours that she needs to complete this year.

Bloemfontein - March; Limpopo - September; and KZN - December.

We want to ask you to make a contribution to Britney’s future as an SA fencing champion.

For this year her costs will be around R8 000. The money can be paid into the Seven Passes bank account with Britney as reference.

Please support her. We would also like to congratulate both Britney and Susan Agrella on these astonishing achievements.

Our deep gratitude goes to Susan Agrella for the time and effort she puts into the lives of our children.

Please help them reach more goals than anyone could imagine!

Contact: [email protected], +27 (0) 44 850 1267, www.sevenpasses.org.za or PO Box 237 Hoekwil 6538.

Wilmie Dippenaar

Director

Cape Times