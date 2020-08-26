Hishaam Mohamed hailed a dedicated servant of the poor

Jacques de Ville It is with great sadness that the UWC Law Faculty heard of the passing of advocate Hisamodien (Hishaam) Mohamed, an alumnus of the faculty. Hishaam Mohamed was born on January 2, 1965 in Lotus River, Cape Town. He completed his matric at Wittebome High School, Wynberg (1986). Hishaam commenced studying law at UWC in 1987, and completed his B Iuris degree in 1990, and his LLB degree in 1993. He furthermore completed a Senior Executive Management Course at the Harvard Business School in Boston, US, in 2001, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration at UWC from 2002-2003 (cum laude). Hishaam became a temporary clerk at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in 1990 and in 1993 was appointed as a prosecutor at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Hishaam was active in politics during his school years, joining the UDF in 1985 and serving as a member of the ANC provincial executive committee (Western Cape) from 1995 to 2018.

Hishaam was admitted as an advocate in the Western Cape High Court in 1995 and served from 1997 to 2019 as provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (Western Cape).

Hishaam was the recipient of an award at the 2015 UWC Chancellor’s Outstanding Alumni Awards for his outstanding contribution in the field of law. These awards were established in 2014 and are presented to those UWC alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their fields of study and towards nation-building in South Africa.

On the occasion of the award, Hishaam was praised for his work as provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, with his focus on “providing access to justice and improved services and promoting community participation in the criminal justice system, particularly at courts serving rural and township areas”.

His service in a number of structures and professional bodies in the area of human-rights education and constitutional law was likewise noted, as well as his representation of the government in a number of national regulatory bodies, forums and task teams. It was further mentioned that he was a founding member and chairperson of the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre and the recipient of numerous community and public awards.

Hishaam became a member of the National Assembly in 2019 where he served as a member of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, as well as whip of the committee. Shamiel Jassiem, the director of the Law Clinic, UWC, remembers Hishaam fondly as follows: “I had the privilege of working with Hishaam over the last 15 years during his tenure as provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and later as chairperson of the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre.

“What struck me most about Hishaam was his unselfish dedication and passion for justice. Despite his success, Hishaam remained humble and true to his roots. He actively participated in, initiated and drove many access to justice programmes to success.

"He was at the forefront of initiatives that sought to provide access to justice to the indigent and destitute of our society. Hishaam, during his tenure as the provincial head of the department, was instrumental in assisting the UWC Law Clinic with the establishment and opening of a satellite office at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

“On Mandela Day 2020, the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre, headed by Hishaam, partnered with our Street Law students, and had secured a four-month supply of sanitary towels and masks to 430 learners at Ukhanyo Primary School, Capricorn Primary School and Perivale Primary School in the southern suburbs.

“Through his active involvement with the UWC Law Clinic, the law clinic has managed to fulfil its mandate to provide access to justice to the indigent of the community which we serve. For this, we are forever grateful and we will actively strive to emulate his principled values, his strong work ethic and his unwavering commitment to the upliftment of the poor.

“His legacy will be a source of great inspiration for the youth of our communities, who held Hishaam in high esteem. I am reminded of Hishaam’s commitment to the betterment of life for everyone with the sentiment ‘A luta continua’, even in a post-democratic society - that we should be tireless in our efforts to do better, not for ourselves, but for those who have no voice.”

The law faculty expresses its condolences to Hishaam’s family and friends. May we honour him by following his example of dedicated service.

* Professor De Ville is the dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the Western Cape. He is the author of a number of publications in the area of public law. His research and publications currently focus on deconstruction, psychoanalysis and constitutional theory.

