My name is Deleste Nayak. For over a year I have been struggling to have my husband’s overstay ban lifted at the Department of Home Affairs’ Immigration Services. I’m a born South African and my husband is an Indian-born national. We got married legally in Cape Town in 2017, but because of personal family incidents and a lack of full knowledge of the immigration rules of South Africans marrying foreign nationals, my husband had to overstay his visa.

My husband and I, in turn, hired an immigration lawyer in February 2018, who advised that my husband must exit the country.

A five-year ban would be imposed on him, and the lawyer would assist in lifting the ban by the Department of Home Affairs.

That failed miserably. The outcome was unsuccessful.

I then got personally involved by appealing the ban in July 2018. I submitted more additional supporting documents and facts as to why my husband overstayed, and motivation for lifting the ban.

I received another unsuccessful attempt. In this whole time my husband lives in India and I live in South Africa.

I have spoken to every authority figure at Home Affairs.

I’m brushed off from one person to the next.

It’s sad to see our government will be heartless and cold to normal citizens who just want to live normal lives. Yes, we admitted to the mistakes that were made but we are trying every attempt to correct them.

He was not involved in any criminal activity and was not deported, did not seek asylum or even live illegally on government social services.

Can someone please print an article on how Home Affairs do not help the public, and have no heart?

My number is +27 609 629 440 if anyone would like to ask more details.

Deleste Nayak

Cape Town

Cape Times