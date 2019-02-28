File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Unfortunately, J Wiberg’s experience (Cape Times, February 26) is the norm rather than an exception. I have a four-year retired persons visa, and two years ago submitted all necessary documentation for a permanent visa. I am still awaiting a response! It cannot be that it takes two years to adjudicate an application, particularly since a four-year visa has previously been granted.

In the meantime, my wife finds herself in a situation where she has to incur costs to extend a visitor’s visa, and the time we spend in South Africa has had to be reduced.

Over the years we have persuaded a number of family and friends to visit South Africa, who otherwise would not have done so, and our own spending helps support both employment and the economy.

Why does the Department of Home Affairs not recognise that its failure to deal efficiently with visas has adverse economic consequences for South Africa?

NJ Miller

Hout Bay

Cape Times