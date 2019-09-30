Honouring a placid but strong woman, devoted to Struggle hero Imam Haron









Family members of the late Galiema Sadan-Haron at the Mowbray grave where she was buried on the same day her husband was buried 50 years ago. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) In the first of a two-part tribute, Muhammad Haron honours the life of his mother, Galiema Sadan-Haron, as a determined woman who was a confidante and trusted partner to her husband, anti-apartheid martyr Imam Abdullah Haron. Anyone visiting Claremont’s Cavendish Square, an eye-catching shopping mall, will invariably find offspring from those families that used to reside there working in many of its shops; this was the case with members of the Galant, Basardien, Hattas, Sadan, and other families. Imam Abdullah Haron’s widow, Galiema Sadan, was among a long list of individuals who returned to Claremont a few years (that is, in the 1970s) afterwards. She was born into the Sadan family whose domicile was in Hawthorne Road (also known as “dronk straatjie” as a result of many poor drunkards having frequented it). Galiema was the eldest daughter of Ali Sadan and Rugaya Osborne; the latter had mixed roots, hailing from both south-east Asia and Europe, while the former’s genealogy goes back to Java in Indonesia.

She was born on the August 3, 1926, and schooled at Talfalah Primary, which was located in Draper Street.

Ali Sadan, Galiema’s father, was a respected carpenter and Rugaya Osborne, Galiema’s mother, was a well-known baker who was much loved by the Claremont community. So when each of their six children - Abdul-Kariem (Gap), Galiema (Tietie), Ganief (Niefie), Cassiem (Danie), Amina (Mina) and Ayyoub - got married, Ali Sadan made their bedroom and dining room furniture and their mom did all the baking, along with others who assisted.

Sadly from among these, only Galiema and her sister were still around. One should, however, add that they had an adopted brother, Salie Sadan, who was a cousin of all of them, and grew up alongside them.

Being the eldest, Galiema generally displayed placid but firm leadership and confidence.

At this point, one should state that Galiema was a very private person before and even after she got married to Abdullah Haron, who hailed from adjacent Newlands. Though Galiema evaded anyone who raised issues about her early life as a teenager and adolescent, she remained a strong personality since then.

A few of her family members and friends orally related affectionate thoughts about the early days.

Galiema, however, vividly recalled the pleasant memories that she experienced alongside her husband, Abdullah, who demonstrated his love and affection throughout their marriage.

During their married life, she worked from home, where she made dresses for her clients.

Abdullah, who used to be well-dressed, showed an interest in the beautiful young Galiema. They married on March 15, 1950, according to Muslim rites that were not recognised by the apartheid regime.

Galiema then gave birth to three children; the eldest is Shamiela, who left for London soon after she matriculated in 1967.

The second is Muhammad, who is currently attached to the University of Botswana, and the last is Fatima, who works for her husband’s dental concern located at their Crawford home where Galiema also lived.

Different from Galiema’s mom, who was a socialite and by profession a baker, as already mentioned, she decided to take up dressmaking.

She learnt these skills from one of Claremont’s prominent dressmakers at that time and she too competed with her brother Ganief who also specialised in this vocation.

Since that time until she reached beyond 80 she worked in this profession.

She basically made dresses for all and sundry; and there was ample evidence that she was highly respected for the quality work that she produced.

Those who particularly benefited from her sharp skills were her two daughters and her many nieces; many of them fondly remember how their mom/aunt used to make dresses for them within a short space of time for a function.

Fatima Haron-Masoet, Galiema’s youngest daughter, was one of those beneficiaries who received a new dress almost each week for a period at Edgars.

Many of Galiema’s clients came from the influential white community.

They came to know about her work through word of mouth and they frequented the home quite often, either to stitch a skirt, sew a blouse, or make a dress.

They came to the house to fit on their outfits and usually engaged Galiema in all sorts of communal conversation; interestingly, nothing political was ever discussed.

By and large she adapted to these visits.

However, as far as can be recalled, while she sewed a garment, she would listen to the radio, which was always playing in the background.

At times, she would hum along with one of the popular songs, especially if it was a song by Elvis Presley or Cliff Richard.

All this underscored that she was generally in a joyful and happy mood. Besides her occupation, she also did housework and cooked for the family.

Having been well trained by her mom, she made all sorts of dishes and Abdullah enjoyed her beans and braised dishes.

Cape Times