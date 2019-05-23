President Vladimir Putin greets Russian World War II veterans at the Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier this month. Recording their stories is crucial, says the writer. Photo: Supplied

History is a curious thing - it is easily forgotten, differently perceived and often distorted. What is more, as much as we try to learn from the past and bring it under control, history tends to repeat itself. These days the world is witnessing something our grandfathers would never have believed - the veterans of the World War II-era Waffen SS and their supporters hold marches commemorating the Nazis and their collaborators.

They give the Nazi salute and chant praises of those who slaughtered millions in an attempt to exterminate various ethnic groups (executed the Holocaust).

Monuments in honour of those who opposed them are being pulled down and demolished, whereas war criminals are hailed as freedom fighters and national heroes.

This is not some idle talk or groundless reflections. Reports of the resurgence of Nazism abound in official news and can be Googled with a search query for “Nazi veterans march”.

It is the abhorrent reality of modern days and a warning that we must never cease out efforts to keep the evil of the Nazi ideology at bay.

The annual grand celebrations of the Victory Day held across Russia and by Russian communities abroad serve this very aim. Every year on May 9, we honour those who fought for freedom and dignity against the Nazi barbarity.

Miraculously, 74 years after the end of World War II (Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 part of it) we still have people among us who forged that great victory. Yet as time takes its toll, fewer and fewer of those heroes remain.

The experience of generations who witnessed and survived the horrors of World War II is invaluable. A major purpose of the Victory Day parades of the Russian military are a tribute to the veterans and their sacrifice.

It is thanks to them that now people in Russia, Europe and a number of other places around the world are not subject to oppression, humiliation and enslavement as envisioned by the Nazi notions of white supremacy and Aryan racial superiority.

Another undertaking intending to perpetuate the heroic deeds of those who defeated Nazism is the Immortal Regiment campaign that originated in the Russian Siberian city of Tyumen in 2007 as the Victors’ Parade, when locals marched through the streets carrying portraits of their relatives who fought or died during the war. In 2012, the city of Tomsk followed suit renaming the event to the Immortal Regiment.

Starting from 2015, the Immortal Regiment turned into an official nationwide campaign, with the number of participants exceeding 10 million this year.

Russia’s film industry has also embarked on a drive to preserve the historical truth. Films like Saving Leningrad (2019), Sobibor (2018), Paradise (2016), Battle for Sevastopol (2015), Brest Fortress (2010), as well as many older movies tell the story of the inhuman atrocities committed by the Nazi war criminals, the sufferings of people as well as the great fortitude and immense courage of both the Soviet Red Army soldiers and civilians.

Such cinematographic works have a great sobering effect on those who are beguiled by neo-Nazi ideas.

Meanwhile, Russians always remember that the Soviet Army received precious support from allies and friends - members of the Anti-Hitler Coalition.

Among them were the valiant participants of the Arctic Convoys who travelled to the northern ports of the Soviet Union, supplying the troops and fleet with the much-needed military equipment and weaponry.

A permanent exhibition Russian Arctic Convoys 1941-1945 honours their contribution to the victory at the South African Naval Museum in Simon’s Town.

Ambarov is Russian Consul-General in Cape Town