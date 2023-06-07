How basic science can help youth tackle today’s crisis

Thashree Marimuthu, Pradeep Kumar and Willie Chinyamurindi Cape Town - is dedicated to the youth of this county. This dedication is framed along an epoch of time.

Importantly, we pay tribute to the young people that perished in what we have come to know as the Soweto uprising. The events of June 16, 1976 in Soweto attest to the importance of youth activism especially towards a common goal of betterment. June also reminds us of the present, a difficult context young people are currently living under. This includes a cloud of uncertainty created by the energy crisis. Young people are also facing challenges related to unemployment, this is shown in the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Amid all this despair, there is a need to continually keep focus on the future. This is a future that includes young people as important catalysts in advancing those goals that could improve livelihoods. We argue for the important role that young scientists especially can play in promoting basic science for sustainable development. Basic science is a branch of scientific inquiry that potentially can aid in advancements in South Africa’s industrialisation, mechanisation and automation.

In essence, through promoting basic science, we potentially can realise the progression to assist us in performing better globally. These disciplines under scrutiny within basic science would include disciplines such as mathematics, chemistry, physics and biology. In encouraging advancements in basic science, quests related to development linked to such science become necessary.

The sustainable development goals provide a useful platform through which basic science can be promoted. First, in promoting basic science in view of development goals, a call to action exists. This simply means we cannot continue to operate as if we are not living under the current context of crisis. Such crises have their manifestation especially in the environment. The call here is for us to be conscious that we only have one world to live in. The onus is on how we take care of it in the present.

Our work in the present, to prevent further damage to our world through scientific inquiry. Second, the promotion of basic science for development requires advocacy. The current quest for clean energy attests to this important work of advocacy. This work of advocacy allows us to find ways in making our planet habitable. There is a need to give cadence to the important role young scientists can play.

Young scientists can work in interdisciplinary teams to solve complex problems that society is facing. In linking our work as young scientists to sustainable development efforts, we potentially find a platform (like the youths of 1976) in making contribution to our society. Young scientists are in the best position to initiate and align their research to the development goals as set by the United Nations. This year’s South African Young Academy of Science (SAYAS) Conference will be held at the University of Venda during Youth Month (12th -13th June). Going forward young scientists seek to be more intentional in promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda 2063. This will be done through four efforts.

First, the need to encourage multi, inter and transdisciplinary research teams and work. Second, encouraging continued synergy between young scientists, industry, policy makers, regulators and influencers. Such public-private partnerships become crucial to solve complex and relevant problems towards the co-creation of solutions. Third, building pan-African platforms for hosting research institutes, centres of excellences towards capacity development and retention of bright and young African talent.