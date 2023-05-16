How India inspires a crop of new leaders

Previn Asoka Vedan In April I was invited by the consul-general of India in Durban to be a delegate at the “Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme”, which was held in India for 10 days and in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The programme was hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), a wing of the Indian government, it was aimed at bringing together young leaders from 75 democratic countries, in batches, and to celebrate India’s 75 years of democracy. I was selected to attend the programme as part of the 9-strong group of the Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme and together with young leaders from countries such as Brazil, Mongolia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Portugal, Guyana, Croatia and of course South Africa. The delegates that I was to share the programme with, were from the spheres of politics, journalism and humanitarian backgrounds.

We were told that the “Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme” was aimed at providing us, the chosen delegates, with an introduction into India, and with a particular focus on the democratic traditions and democratic progress of India - in its 75 years of being a democratic country, and the largest democracy in the world. We were also to be exposed to the various facets of Indian history and culture, and to be given the opportunity to interact and engage with key institutions, political figures and role-players, which are all part of making India the vibrant and progressive nation that it is today. Our task, as delegates, was to strengthen the multi-faceted relationship that exist between India and our respective countries and to develop relationships with the wide cross-section of people that we were to meet, including scholars, artists, business figures and political leaders.

I must thank the offices of the Consulate General of India in Durban for being organised and efficient in preparing me for the journey. When I arrived in India I was warmly welcomed into the country. The “Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme” was formally opened, and also later closed, with a Gala Dinner hosted by the President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). This gesture emphasised the importance that was placed on the programme and that it was not hosted simply for the sake of completing a task, but rather it was to be true to its aims and vision. The gala dinner was also to be the first time that I was to meet my fellow delegates. My fellow delegates from South Africa were Siyavuya Mzantsi, an inspiring, vibrant and also critically thinking editor of a major South African Newspaper, the Cape Times, and whom I had connected with immediately.

And also, Raymond Matlala, a dynamic and driven humanitarian. Over the course of the programme I learnt that the majority of my fellow young delegates from other countries, with a few exceptions of course, were members of their respective countries’ national parliaments or at the very least mayors in their respective countries. It was refreshing to see that young people were being given a space in national politics, internationally.

This is an issue that is still being challenged in the South African political landscape. However, are these not examples that South Africa can learn from? If young people are successfully occupying these spaces and doing so progressively in other countries, is this not a model that we, as South Africa, should examine? How does it work, why does it work, how has it, if at all, increased voter turnout amongst young people during elections? The chosen delegates added to the gravitatus of the Programme, and especially the fact that the delegates were not just Indian diaspora. Surprisingly, delegates of Indian diaspora were in the minority, and I was proud to share this platform with European and African delegates. This, to me, highlighted that the Indian government is true to its stated mission to continue to reach out to the world.

There are two delegates that I must particularly shine a light on: Namely, Simon Sterck, from Belgium, who is an 18-year-old climate change ambassador. Simon had reminded me that at my core I am an activist, and that we always need to bring an open mind and positivity to any encounter. Then there is Suresh Singh from Guyana. From spending time with Suresh I learnt to always be myself, have fun and to never take myself too seriously. I also found that although our delegates shared differences in views, in classifying ourselves as being from the right or being from the left, differences in ideology and in having political divides, we were all able to meaningfully and peacefully engage and reach common ground.

The fact that delegates from various countries were able to have these engagements was historical. Does it take young people to be the catalysis for these engagement to exist, or is it a lack of political or other will from our current leaders that prolong international divides? This is a statement that requires serious analysis, and especially as we move forward towards becoming a global society. Of course we are not required to agree on everything. I also found that as young people we also shared many similarities and faced many of the same challenges. Among the highlights of the programme for me, were touring the remarkable Cyber City in Gurugram.

This is a futuristic city, consisting of a high technology integrated corporate park and which is home to several top IT and Fortune 500 company offices. We had the opportunity to meet with the management team of Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Manesar, and were taken through the in-depth functioning of their plant. Their processes are almost completely robotically controlled, and watching the entire process take place in front of me gave life to the expression “that there are no full stops in India”. I was also fascinated to learn that the biggest importer of the Maruti Suzuki vehicles was South Africa. In the State of Odisha, our delegation was met with royal welcomes at every turn. While on a trip through the Odisha State Museum – which I would personally regard as one of the best museums in the world - I was taken aback to learn of the origins of my middle name “Asoka”.

It was at this moment that I declared to myself that I am an African – I am a South African – I am of Indian ancestry - and I am a Buddhist by faith. It was a moment of realisation and acceptance. I recognised that with the diverse landscape of South Africa and the necessity to understand others, I had spent much time learning about the cultures and traditions of the various people of my country and in doing so I had neglected to give sufficient time to fully learn and understand my own historic ancestry, culture and traditions. I had made a promised to myself to correct this omission. I was requested to be a speaker on behalf of the South Africa delegates, and at the Democracy Seminar at SOA University in Odisha. I had the opportunity to share the stage with the Honourable Chief Justice of Odisha, and it was an amazing experience to address and hopefully inspire the young students of the University, to become future leaders and active members of society. It was also wonderful to meet many students from Africa that are studying at the university.

I am immensely grateful for having had this life-changing opportunity. The knowledge, skills, and network that I acquired will undoubtedly propel me forward as I strive to make a meaningful impact in my community and beyond. I have returned to South Africa with a renewed sense of responsibility and commitment to serve as a catalyst for positive change. Vedan is a human rights lawyer and a political activist. At the age of 26 years old in 2018, he became the youngest elected ward councillor in eThekwini municipality.