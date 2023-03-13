Zuko Mndayi Cape Town - Aged plant infrastructure, low quality coal, internal sabotage and years of mismanagement may very well be among the reasons the country suffered its worst load shedding recently.

But what will take us out? The nexus of South Africa’s energy crisis lies in the existence of two extremes on discussions of energy future in South Africa. At face value, these extremes may seem merely administrative and governance-related. However, they are ideological in nature. The battle of the ideological direction of the energy future in South Africa plunges this country further into darkness such that no man or woman, however qualified, would bring light on it any time soon.

On the one hand, you have those who want South Africa’s energy provision in private hands. They cite clean energy as a necessary direction, even when the country is among the lowest contributors in carbon emissions. They lobby the country to abruptly abandon coal as its energy source. This grouping is heavily funded through investments and is capitalist in nature, with its roots stemming from Western countries.

This grouping possesses some form of state and political power through co-opted politicians who serve its interests in both corridors. On the other hand, you have those arguing for a gradual energy transition that doesn’t overlook the impact on society. They cite the socio-economic impact of the coal industry in many towns in the country. This grouping argues for the preservation of jobs and the local economy of the coal industry.

The former, owing to its capitalist and typical privatisation approach, has no appetite to maintain the efficiency of Eskom. Its interests are best served when the utility is incapable and has already advertised private entities as alternatives. To them, a perception of Eskom’s incapacity must trigger public impatience and uproar, validating the private sector as the best option.

The latter, because it holds the country’s executive through occupying political office, is duty bound to act and take decisions that are going to mitigate the impact of the transition on the public. Settling this clearly ideological impasse is what will bring an end to the country’s energy crisis, and nothing else. The picket that took place at this year’s energy indaba, which the minister of energy was addressing, is not something to overlook.

It reveals the impatience of those who stand to benefit should coal be abandoned in favour of renewables. He has been identified, even by the renewables lobby within his own party, as a stumbling block to their agenda to cross over to clean energy and reap financial rewards from that transition. It is for this reason that the president could not implement a decision moving Eskom to the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources. Having him presiding over Eskom would have delayed their process of collapsing the entity and ultimately privatising energy provision.

The unnecessary non-ministerial ministry of electricity will not take us out of the darkness, at least not until the country solves this ideological uncertainty on the country’s energy future. Without doubting Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa’s impressive academic profile, belittling his knowledge or failing to trust in his ability, he will not take the country out of darkness. No one will.

The main issue is the sixth administration’s intention as regards energy provision in the country in general. When one observes its direction, it is intended to strip Eskom of its monopoly in the sector and bring in private players. This is a project the president and all those he has appointed previously confessed to be championing without contradiction. Mndayi writes in his personal capacity