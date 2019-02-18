On February 14 more than 40 jawans were killed in a cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Screengrab

Address by Indian consul-general in Cape Town Abhishek Shukla to a joint special prayer meeting at the Sri Shiva Aalayam (Temple) in Rylands yesterday for martyred Indian soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

We have met several times earlier in this space to participate in joyous and auspicious occasions and to interact with each other.

However, the setting today is different. The occasion today is not of joy or revelry.

Unfortunately, it is one of grief, of anger, of dismay and of shock. On February 14 more than 40 jawans were killed in a cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries.

This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.

The martyred jawans represented the varied cosmos that is India. They hailed from different parts of the country - Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states - and belonged to different faiths - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians.

The martyred jawans leave behind an angry but not a weak nation, since their sacrifice has made us even stronger to deal with the menace of terrorism and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

The government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security. We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

The prime minister of India has warned the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists that they have made a big mistake and will have to pay a heavy price. He has appealed to all nations to join hands in the global fight against terrorism.

The menace of terror can be contained only when the nations are united in the fight against terrorism. The people and government of India have received numerous messages of solidarity with our nation and massive support from our friends throughout the world who have unequivocally and unconditionally condemned terrorism and the actors which sponsor and support terror ecosystem.

From East Asia to Central Asia, from South America to Europe, from Russia to Australia, from the US to South Africa, messages of support and commiseration have poured in and have given much strength and succour to India and Indians worldwide.

Russia has strongly condemned the despicable terrorist attack and expressed confidence that this bloody crime, responsibility for which has been taken by the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, will be duly investigated, while its organisers and perpetrators receive well-deserved punishment.

The US condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack by the Pakistan-based terror group and called upon Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence and terror in the region.

The South African government, in a statement issued on the same day, condemned in the strongest terms the attack in Kashmir. President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the people and government of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences to India following the unjustifiable and cowardly attack.

The statement further adds that acts of terrorism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security. The South African government reiterated its solidarity with the government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and supported regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms.

The prayers of our extended family in South Africa mean a lot to us in India. All our friends across South Africa, be it in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town, have made it a point to stand united with us in this time of grief and send strength and prayers our way.

We are in gratitude to all our friends and family members across the world for standing in solidarity with India.

I once again, on behalf of the people and government of India, pay my respectful tributes and the eternal gratitude of an indebted nation to the fallen jawans.