Warburton, controversially if you are Welsh, said he favoured New Zealand to win the World Cup again and that Kieran Read would be the captain holding the trophy. He said it just seemed right to see the All Black with the trophy.
Warburton explained that as a player he looked at captains of teams and thought some fitted the look of a World Cup winner and others didn’t.
Jake White, in 2007, said a similar thing to me when defending his selection of John Smit as his starting hooker and as his captain.
White said that when you looked back on history at those captains who had lifted the trophy, nothing seemed out of kilter: David Kirk in 1987, Nick Farr Jones in 1991, Francois Pienaar in 1995, John Eales in 1999 and Martin Johnson in 2003. He felt it would only be appropriate to add Smit’s name to that illustrious list.