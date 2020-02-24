Japan seeks to strengthen SA ties with celebrations









Japanese Emperor Naruhito ON Saturday Japan celebrated the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor, who ascended the throne on May 1 last year. With the enthronement of His Majesty, the new National Day of Japan was promulgated as February 23. His Majesty the Emperor turned 60 on Sunday and the people of Japan celebrated the birthday and the first National Day in the new era of Reiwa, which means “beautiful harmony”. Apart from the Emperor’s birthday celebrations, Japan has another important heritage day. It is “Foundation Day”. On February 11, the first Emperor of Japan, the Emperor Jimmu, was enthroned in 660 BC, 2680 years ago. It is humbling to know that South Africa and Japan celebrate the same day as the foundation of the nations. Thirty years ago on February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after 27 years in jail as a political prisoner. Millions of South Africans and the entire world waited for the moment and heard the real voice of Mandela speaking from the balcony of the City Hall declaring that the road to freedom was irreversible.

The foundation towards a new South Africa was laid on that day.

President Mandela surprised us when he and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela attended the reception hosted by the Japanese Consulate in Pretoria on March 28, 1990, soon after his release, as a show of his special respect for Japan.

It was the first event hosted by the diplomatic corps that Mandela attended after his release.

He said he had admiration for the resilience of the people of Japan.

It was His Majesty (then Crown Prince) who represented and attended the commemoration service of President Mandela in 2013.

With the Rugby World Cup in Japan and the dramatic victory of the Springboks last year, South Africa’s profile (as well as its love for rugby) in Japan has risen to another level. Everyone now talks about South Africa thanks to the amazing power of sport. South Africa frequently features in international news, and is perceived as the country of Mandela, united in diversity with strong and cool yet humble individuals like Springbok players. There is also cautious observation on current affairs, but many believe South Africa is the nation with wisdom and top talent of people with different backgrounds, and could make it happen at crucial moments.

Visitors from Japan are also on the rise. Recently a group of 25 members of a graduate school of business comprised of young chief executives and legal advisers of small and medium-sized companies visited Cape Town to seek opportunities.

They observed challenges around electricity supply, but they were impressed with the strength of the top financial institutions and the robust rule of law in commercial practice.

Focusing on Cape Town, there will be a celebration of Japanese culture in two weeks. The Japanese Consulate in collaboration with the Japanese community will host Japan Day 2020 on March 14 at Oude Libertas Slow Market in Stellenbosch.

Through the activities of Japan Day, the Japanese community gives back its love and hospitality to Cape Town, in collaboration with Japanese cultural groups.

The Japanese community in Cape Town may be small in numbers, but is deeply rooted and has strong affection for both Cape Town and Japan.

After Japan Day 2019, attended by Siya Kolisi, Seabelo Senatla and others, thousands of people from Cape Town visited Japan during the World Cup and shared their experience with friends back home.

We wish to advance this even further with Japan Day 2020 towards the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this year.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/CoJCPT/

Naito is the Consul of Japan in Cape Town.











