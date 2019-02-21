President Cyril Ramaphosa File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address focused on attracting investments and driving economic growth to address critical issues such as unemployment, poverty and inequality. The efficacy of this drive must be intrinsically tied to embracing the fourth industrial revolution or we risk becoming uncompetitive and irrelevant locally and globally.

The private sector embraces it. In all our interactions with business, it is no longer a case of “what and when” to participate in the digital economy, but rather “how and now”. In 2019, if you are digitally ambivalent you will become irrelevant from an economic perspective. Digital literacy in every shape and form is crucial.

The world’s leading economies have invested significant resources in digital research and skills. In many cases their service delivery is augmented with digital capabilities. This needs to happen in South Africa - it will revolutionise skills and advance existing skills which speaks directly to economic challenges.

At Oracle we believe that this should be driven by both the government and private sector. They should align to develop real, valuable skills that are needed.

Obviously, hard skills such as coding and data analytics are crucial and must be developed at a rapid pace. However, there are also soft skills - equally vital to survive the rapid digitisation and remain competitive. The ability to adapt, evolve, learn new skills and change processes is vital.

Therefore, if we have a workforce, capable of adapting to, using and working with new technologies, we have ticked a vital box in the employability of our population generally, and youth specifically.

The drive to close the skills gap has to be in the ethos and value system of how you operate. Because when it is aligned to your strategic vision it will have a meaningful impact on society at large and a measurable effect on your own bottom line. A case in point is the career opportunities we created for the youth with our graduate programme.

Every year the Oracle Graduate Leadership Programme takes in previously disadvantaged graduates to address the critical skills shortage in our industry. By developing their hard and soft skills, we are creating a future skills pipeline for Oracle and the wider ICT community.

Over the past few years graduates have been upskilled, sent into the market and 100% of them have found relevant jobs at our partners and customers.

Before we start training these youngsters, we ask our partners and customers what they need and then we build the right skills, relevant for the market.

This actively and strategically closes the skills gap while providing much needed employment. It thus becomes evident why an alignment between all partners and competitors will have an exponential effect.

The skills development needs to be broad-based. We are tackling this by actively pursuing interventions in the education system. To support the graduate programme we have a partnership with the Western Cape Education Department and a training plan with the department as well as the Curro schools network.

The Oracle Academy curriculum is mapped to the SAQF national standards of education and we have members from schools, universities and universities of technology.

The truth is: we send our children to school today not knowing what future skills requirements will be. We do know how to prepare them for this rapidly changing world, and it is our responsibility to do so.

Businesses appreciate the president’s investment and drive growth. But for an economic prosperity wish list to become a reality, this must be complemented with a close working relationship between government and business to chart a course of immense opportunity.

Patel is the managing director and technology leader for Oracle SA