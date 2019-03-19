File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Your March 14 piece, “Blue Ribbon employees reach deal with bosses, ending 105 day strike”, refers. Unfortunately, most unions in South Africa do not put aside any money for strike payments for their members while they are on strike.

The extreme hardship and negativity that each family goes through puts enormous pressure on the breadwinner.

This pressure results in the breadwinner getting angry and builds up an enormous hatred for the employer.

It becomes extremely difficult for that breadwinner to come back to work after such a lengthy strike and to perform at his or her best.

Productivity is affected for many months after each strike.

One solution for this would be for the unions to put away a small amount of money each month so that they can ensure that people at least have some money at the end of each week to be able to feed their families and pay for the bare necessities of life.

This experiment has worked with some unions in South Africa and has been very effective in other jurisdictions.

Recently I spoke to some trade union officials from New York who have been practising the concept of putting away 5% of the union dues every month.

This has enabled the union to have some money for the shop stewards who experience sudden hardships, and to have enough money to pay workers who are on strike for longer than two weeks.

This is something that every union should explore for the future.

I believe, after many years of dealing with strikes, that strikes would become a lot more peaceful and functional if the financial pressure was taken off their members.

Michael Bagraim

Highlands Estate