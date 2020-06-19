Kick off with something old, something new

Cape Town - If not yet in South Africa, then elsewhere there is a sporting normal and a new sporting normal. The latter, matches played without fans, won’t last much longer. In Europe, expectations are that by September all professional sport will be accompanied by a live audience. We saw New Zealand’s domestic Super Rugby competition kick-start the old normal last weekend, with the Highlanders beating the Chiefs in front of 20 000 in Dunedin, and the Blues triumphant against the Hurricanes in front of a sell-out 43 000 at Eden Park. The Blues victory was fashioned in blissful sunshine, which again highlighted the call for more afternoon rugby matches. The response in New Zealand, with crowd attendance of 73 000 at the two matches and a television audience of 750 000, was another reminder to rugby bosses and broadcasters that more is never an absolute for better. Less is more often the recipe when it comes to sport, which is why the British and Irish Lions eight-match visit to South Africa in 2021 has such seduction and appeal. The Lions visit South Africa every 12 years, and to quote World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for South African players.

Du Toit, who resisted huge overseas offers to stay with the Stormers and play against the Lions, described next year's tour as bigger than a Rugby World Cup. He said you could get two or three cracks at winning a World Cup, but you got one shot at the Lions.

Super Rugby was devalued from the original Super 12 format, where best played best and the league leaders could lose to the team ranked 12th. The expansions and crazy conferences that ensured one of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia would always have a representative in the play-offs, and some rank-poor teams, stripped the tournament of all mystique.

Fans stopped attending and TV audiences were at their lowest last year. Something has to change soon.

World Rugby’s leadership in the past week held meetings to try to firm up a global calendar, but the meetings were fractured and it has to go to a World Rugby Council vote at the end of the month.

New Zealand is leading in this "new normal". Australia will follow next month, with a five-team Super Rugby competition and South Africa’s return to matches behind closed doors will probably happen in August. All indications are the four Super Rugby franchises and the two Pro 14 franchises will play a competition that is a throwback to a strength-versus-strength Currie Cup.

The Bundasliga was the first major European league back in action a month ago and this week, we experienced English Premier League football for the first time in 100 days. Matches were played behind closed doors, with the operational working attendance being 300. Those interviewed described being at the stadium as a surreal and hollow experience.

But outside the stadium, among the fans and critics, nothing was different. There was condemnation from the Sheffield United players, manager and supporters after VAR froze and did not allow a clear goal. The post-match apology added to the Sheffield United camp anger.

Manchester City started as if they hadn’t been away, thumping Arsenal 3-0. There was an appreciation that football was back, but there were no concessions for those who didn’t perform. Arsenal’s David Luiz was crucified for becoming the first player in five years to be sent off, conceding a penalty and committing an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match.

"Hat-trick!" screamed the headlines on a night when Luiz must have wished that Project Restart was a week away. There was no escape for him but there was plenty of abuse.

English football, as we have always known it, was back.

Keohane is an award-winning sports journalist and a regular contributor to Independent Media sport.