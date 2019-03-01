Former minister Trevor Manuel at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

While watching the Commission of Inquiry on State Capture, it became obvious how animated Trevor Manuel had become. Watching his hand and eye gestures and his relentless posturing was trying as it made listening to his testimony tough. His body language suggested that this man did not care about the damage done to ordinary people by “state capture”.

His testimony was general and did not unveil anything of value. Unlike previous individuals who testified, Manuel seemed uninterested, giving directionless, vague answers which made no impact and added nothing new.

For a person who was a senior government leader for many years and who lived lavishly off the taxpayer, South Africans deserved a more generous input from Trevor Manuel.

He kept referring to past reports and their findings without saying anything specific. He kept on talking like a typical politician, saying a hell of a lot yet nothing of value.

His testimony was an insult to millions of folk hoping for justice from years of abuse by those in power who increase rates and taxes on everyday necessities (electricity) without any conscience.

While Trevor continued talking about issues of responsibility, he was unable to tell the commission anything that could assist in bringing justice to those who abused their positions to acquire wealth.

Judge Zondo tried to elicit actual responses, but Mr Manual gave us nothing but mealy- mouthed words.

It appears as if the Struggle has come full circle where former liberation activists have attained massive material wealth.

Now they no longer have interest in genuine justice or accountability.

Yagyah Adams

Cape Muslim Congress

Cape Times