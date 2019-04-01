Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco

This is a summary of the problems we have encountered with the Rural Development office for many years. The Daniels family was dispossessed of Portion 2 of farm 944 Noordhoek, Western Cape in 1967 as a result of the Group Areas Act 36 of 1966. The Daniels family lodged a claim in 1995, which was accepted. The family signed a memorandum of agreement in 2002.

Various processes have been undertaken in order to prepare the property for development. These processes have taken over 17 years and have been extremely frustrating and arduous for the Daniels family, who only wish to have the land developed, so they can move back there.

There is a specific commissioner at Rural Development who has treated us very badly.

It is almost as if the land belongs to him, the way he handles our case. We sat in a meeting with our senior lawyer and he shouted at me when I asked him an innocent question.

I did report his attitude to the senior Mr Jansen van Rensburg and nothing came of it.

Mr Van Rensburg promised me telephonically that they would do the rezoning and subdivision, and when I asked him to put it in writing to the lawyer, he then said it could not be done.

In 2017, EOH was appointed by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform to undertake specialist studies to inform potential environmental impact assessments in respect of development on the property.

The following report was done in June last year:

– Aquatic ecological screening assessment.

– Ecological assessment report.

– Geotechnical investigation.

– Heritage assessment report.

– Flood line assessment report.

Business plan review and consolidated maps report (environmental review).

Despite the commission giving the family the assurance throughout the last 16 years that it would finance all the processes required to bring the property to the point where construction could begin, the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform indicated that the appointment of EOH would be the final item funded by the state.

In a letter from the commissioner, Dr Wayne Alexander, on July 23 last year, he advised the Daniels family to apply for financial aid under section 42c of the Restitution of Land Right Act 22 of 1994, for rezoning and subdivision of the property.

During December, we applied for the funds.

We sent our application on December 14, 2018, and Kholeka promised that Bongani would handle our application as soon as he came back from leave. She did not give a date of when he would be back from leave.

When our lawyers contacted the offices, they could not be given an account of who was handling the application.

I hope that this will give you an idea of what we are going through. We have spent a lot of money on lawyers, but Rural Development is ignoring our lawyers.

FC Groepies

Mitchells Plain