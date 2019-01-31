President Cyril Ramaphosa was the state guest of honour for India’s 70th Republic Day celebrations, and a high-level delegation including nine ministers, senior officials, a 50-member business delegation and media accompanied him. Cape Times multimedia journalist Lisa Isaacs (front left) was part of the media contingent. Photo: Supplied

Cape Times – South Africa can learn a lot from India. Least of all how to keep road-rage tendencies under control, because trust me, we are fortunate with Cape Town traffic. With a population of 21.75 million in New Delhi and 12.34 million in Bangaluru (Bangalore), roads are packed with bicycles, scooters fitting families of four, motorbikes in all shapes and sizes, tuk-tuks, cars, buses and more.

And white-lane markings on the road - for whom? It’s fast paced on the roads, on a par with the fast pace of development in both cities.

Infrastructure and housing developments surround you.

Cape Town’s 4.5 million people pales in comparison, and for a cohort of South African media - some visiting the country for the first time, including editors from the Independent Media stable - invited to participate in a familiarisation programme and witness President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed to New Delhi as a state guest of honour for India’s 70th Republic Day celebrations, it was a culture shock.

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect - January 26, 1950 - replacing the Government of India Act with a democratic system of government.

This was Ramaphosa’s first visit to India as head of state, and the pride of his hosts for their country, people and customs, was striking.

We were fortunate enough to be granted the opportunity to visit the Akshardham, a Hindu complex that displays millennia of traditional Hindu and Indian culture, spirituality and architecture in Delhi.

Here no phones or cameras are allowed, you have to truly experience your surroundings and live in the moment.

A breathtaking water show takes place on a replica of grand traditional step-wells. The lotus design of the central pool is a replication of an arrangement used in sacred Hindu ceremonies. At the head of the step-well is the 8.2m-tall bronze murti (statue) of yogi Neelkanth Varni. He presides over the step-well inspiring determination, devotion and courage.

This is the scene for a story about the innocence and hope of children pitted against the powers and ego of the gods of the elements.

It is a truly spiritual experience and leaves you with an understanding of the importance of inner peace.

Although only spending a limited time in India, you feel the undeniable sense of pride the people have in their nation, in what their own people have accomplished, the local education system, the love exuded for their children, in the ideal of living in harmony with the environment, and respect for fellow human and animal, and what people can accomplish.

The nation knows the brilliance of its people and encourages them to be the best they can be, and in so doing, be the best in the world.

Cape Times