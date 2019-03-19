File: Cape Flats schools are in desperate need of more social workers and psychologists to help pupils traumatised by violence in gang-infested communities. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

As we commemorate International Social Work Day, I want to recognise the invaluable contribution of the Western Cape Department of Social Development’s (DSD) social workers. Social workers play an important role in supporting the vulnerable people of this province and we must recognise their tireless contribution to our communities.

This year’s theme is “Promoting the importance of human relationships”. Its focus is on the social relationships we have with each other, our environments and our futures.

Indeed, our social workers would not be successful in their line of work without the strong relationships they have built with their communities, clients and organisations.

Social workers play a varied and vital role in delivering psychosocial services to our province. On any given day they may be called out to assist a child who has been neglected or abandoned.

They may offer help to an individual who is struggling with addiction. They may counsel a person who has been traumatised by violence.

They may empower a victim of domestic abuse with alternative accommodation and support.

Theirs is no simple task. Despite having to work under conditions which often put their personal safety in danger, our social workers continue to exhibit the necessary professionalism, commitment and duty of care.

While recognising the tremendous contributions of the department’s social workers, it should be noted that the Western Cape DSD has increased its number of social workers from 503 posts in 2009 to 1 510 social workers today.

We have also ensured that the department’s provincial footprint has grown by 176% between 2009 and 2018 by expanding the number of offices where services can be accessed.

Albert Fritz

Social Development MEC

I would like to wholeheartedly thank and commend each and every social worker in the Western Cape.