Letter: Appalling conditions at Newlands railway station subway

By R Buttress Cape Town - I am most disgusted at the appalling condition of the Newlands railway station subway.

In the centre of the subway is a water overflow which gives off a terrible stench of sewage. In an effort to improve walking in the subway, someone elevated the centre by placing used vibracrete poles and half bricks to create a kind of “walkway”. My wife and I are in our late seventies and it is extremely difficult, challenging and dangerous to negotiate this makeshift “apparatus” at our age.

The subway was clear of water/sewage at 2pm on February17 when my wife and I walked to the cricket stadium to watch the T20 Women’s tournament. When we returned at about 9pm the subway was ankle deep with filthy water. We had no option but to cross since our car was parked at the Breweries section of the railway line. We did not reach our car unscathed since our shoes and socks were waterlogged with this sewer water and necessitated an antiseptic on arrival at our car as well as at home.

Our shoes were ruined in the process and we had to subsequently dispose of them. What was supposed to be an enjoyable outing was marred by this unsavoury incident. What a health hazard! This is, “the City that works for you” and a country “that has a good story to tell”.